Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 43,947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 106.1% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 230,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,254,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 40,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.69. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

