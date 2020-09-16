Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,122 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 42,807.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

