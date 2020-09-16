AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.34% of AerCap worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the second quarter worth $95,429,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 420.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,775,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,106 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at $51,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,164,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,459 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 394.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 590,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 1,493,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.10. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

