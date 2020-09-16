Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $24,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,201,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after buying an additional 225,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555 over the last 90 days.

A stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $103.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

