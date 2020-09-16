Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,045,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,466,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.55% of Alaska Air Group worth $473,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 212.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 784,660 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $28,442,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after acquiring an additional 515,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 441.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 502,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of ALK opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.44 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

