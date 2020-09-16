Alliance Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 339.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,590. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.67.

