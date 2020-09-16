Alliance Wealth Management Group Sells 53,176 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alliance Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,176 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 252.7% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.26. 1,246,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,667. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.