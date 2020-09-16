Alliance Wealth Management Group Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $115.92. The stock had a trading volume of 968,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,224. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.34.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

