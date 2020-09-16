Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stake Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,751,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,115,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of -81.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.