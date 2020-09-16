American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 38,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 684.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,217,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.14. American States Water Co has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.