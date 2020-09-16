AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,245 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,982,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after acquiring an additional 563,039 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 620,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,501,000 after acquiring an additional 380,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 685,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,046,000 after acquiring an additional 235,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $562,608.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,380.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $549,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,487 shares of company stock worth $4,817,504 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

