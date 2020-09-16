Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3,154.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,770 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,441,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 438,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 216,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 962,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 854,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $939,785 over the last three months. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

