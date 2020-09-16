Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 16th (AA, ACCYY, AJX, ALO, ALOT, ANGI, ANIOY, APEMY, ASHTY, BNKXF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 16th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BP (NYSE:BP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €20.50 ($24.12) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

