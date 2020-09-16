ANON Market Cap Hits $31,724.58 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ANON has a total market cap of $31,724.58 and $19.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ANON has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00252692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00098364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.88 or 0.01489714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00189859 BTC.

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io.

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

