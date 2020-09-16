Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of AON worth $284,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 71.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.82.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.