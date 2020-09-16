Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of APA opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.65. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apache will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth $275,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Apache by 198.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 546,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 362,769 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apache by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,543,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

