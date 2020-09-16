Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $80.00 price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 30.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $77.50 to $112.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $117.50 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.32.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,999.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average is $87.18. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

