Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $95.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $95.00 target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $106.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.

Shares of AAPL opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.18. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,999.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

