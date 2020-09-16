Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.32.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,999.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

