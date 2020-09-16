Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.00 ($8.24) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.45 ($7.59).

ETR AT1 opened at €4.84 ($5.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

