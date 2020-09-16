Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.50% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $419,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

