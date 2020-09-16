Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 267,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.87% of Ashland Global worth $412,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 180.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ashland Global by 100.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

ASH stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

