ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Liberum Capital cut shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of ASHTY stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average of $119.03.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.