Atonomi Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex, BitForex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Atonomi has a total market cap of $220,383.67 and approximately $22.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.04317808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034838 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.