Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,824 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $62,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,857,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 92,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.71. 1,512,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,064. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average is $142.01. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

