AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,256.11 ($55.61).

Several analysts have commented on AVV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,775 ($49.33) to GBX 4,125 ($53.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,770 ($49.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

AVV stock opened at GBX 4,847 ($63.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,568.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,997.83. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,634 ($34.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 112.46.

In other news, insider James Kidd sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,116 ($66.85), for a total value of £20,975.60 ($27,408.34).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

