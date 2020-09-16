Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 566.20 ($7.40).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 419 ($5.47) to GBX 347 ($4.53) in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 516 ($6.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 234.80 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 344.10. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 223.78 ($2.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.62). The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.08.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 4,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £15,559.44 ($20,331.16). Insiders have purchased a total of 19,987 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,944 over the last three months.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

