Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,818 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $64,592,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,670,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.69.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

