Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,306 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.97.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

