Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Splunk by 577.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $287,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,542 shares in the company, valued at $32,813,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,873 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.90.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

