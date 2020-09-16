Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,830 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 996.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 105.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 1,963.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

