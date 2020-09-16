Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,025 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 232.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.23.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.