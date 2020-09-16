Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,543 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 243,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 545.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

