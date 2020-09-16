Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,159 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,197,000 after buying an additional 724,395 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,694,000 after buying an additional 332,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Open Text by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Open Text by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 158,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 106,092 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Open Text stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.71. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Open Text’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

