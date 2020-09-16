Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

