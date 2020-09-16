Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,865 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD stock opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.