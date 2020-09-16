Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 306.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after acquiring an additional 276,630 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,616,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,242,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,439,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,422 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Equity Residential by 7.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,979,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,550,000 after acquiring an additional 496,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

NYSE:EQR opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

