Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 47,345 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 128.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 1,034,052 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 19.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 47,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 180.6% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 205,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 132,572 shares during the last quarter.

IGR opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

