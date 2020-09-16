Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Core Laboratories worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 118.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,503,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after buying an additional 2,982,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 76.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,011,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,788.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 929,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 137.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 507,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.96.

NYSE CLB opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.11.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

