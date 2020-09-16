Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,557 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 335,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

