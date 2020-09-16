Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACIA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $63,610.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $233,749.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,619 shares of company stock valued at $311,037. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

