Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,155 FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,155 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 34.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $190,145,000 after buying an additional 4,599,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 77.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after buying an additional 2,664,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.2% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $63,413,000 after buying an additional 402,404 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,595,188 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,568,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,846 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $25,559,000 after buying an additional 107,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

FEYE stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. FireEye Inc has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.07.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

