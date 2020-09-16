Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,149,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 570.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 324,583 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display stock opened at $172.63 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $222.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.02.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.13.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

