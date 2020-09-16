Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $22,001,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,198 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,292 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 374.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 264,294 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $3,269,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $205,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,853 shares of company stock worth $745,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

