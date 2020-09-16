Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,483 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,654,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,967,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 199,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,721,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 312,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 757,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 75,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.