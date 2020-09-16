Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $61.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31.

