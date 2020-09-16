Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ROBO opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

