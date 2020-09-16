Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,195 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,195 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,640,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,710,000 after acquiring an additional 337,685 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of MNA opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45.

