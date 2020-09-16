Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 57,437 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,437 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 382.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 81,256 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,512,000.

PSQ opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

