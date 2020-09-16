Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,653 Shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPP. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 30.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 12.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 10.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get RIVERNORTH DO/COM alerts:

NYSE OPP opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $17.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP).

Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.